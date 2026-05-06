Warbirds Bounce Back with Win at Fayetteville

Published on May 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Wilson Warbirds scored twice in the eighth inning as they bounced back to defeat the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 5-3 on Wednesday afternoon at SEGRA Stadium.

Wilson (13-16) led by a run entering the eighth and added to the lead on a two-run home run by Kevin Garcia, his first of the season, to stretch the advantage to 4-1.

Fayetteville (11-18) pulled closer in the bottom of the eighth when Arturo Flores connected on his fourth longball of the season to make it a 4-2 Warbirds advantage.

The Warbirds tacked on an insurance run in the ninth on a Juan Ortuno groundout for a 5-2 lead.

Carlos Carra (W, 1-5) earned the victory for Wilson after tossing six innings allowing just one run and fanning six.

Kellan Oakes (L, 2-1) was tacked with the loss after allowing one run over four innings of work.

Jose Meneses (S, 2) pitched the ninth inning allowing a run but stranded the potential tying run at the plate to preserve the 5-3 victory.

On Wednesday, the Warbirds were once again led by the longball with Garcia and Handelfry Encarnacion each hitting home runs to help propel Wilson to the victory.

The series continues Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. when Wilson gives the ball to right-hander Tyler Renz (1-1, 2.78) while Fayetteville is set to counter with right-hander Javier Perez (1-2, 2.66).







Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2026

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