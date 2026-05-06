Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.6

Published on May 6, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers today at Atrium Health Ballpark at 11 am. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-1, 2.84 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Caedmon Parker (0-2, 4.12 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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WOLTERS DOMINANT START LEADS FIREFLIES TO 7-2 WIN: The Fireflies rallied behind a dominant start from Blake Wolters to beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 7-2 in their series opener at Atrium Health Ballpark Tuesday night. Blake Wolters (W, 2-1) entered the game with the best ERA among qualifying pitchers in the Carolina League and ended up adding another career performance to his resume. The righty worked a career-best 5.2 innings and tallied a career-high nine strikeouts as he held Kannapolis to two hits and one run before he turned the ball over to the bullpen. Wolters went 5.1 innings before he allowed his first hit. After that, Randy Ramnarace stranded a pair of inherited runners by striking out Steven Flores to keep it a three-run game. The righty finished his night with 1.1 hitless innings before Jhon Reyes took over in the eighth. Reyes ran into some trouble, allowing a pair of hits and a walk, but he didn't allow a run. Yeri Perez allowed one run in the ninth to close out the game for Columbia.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first four full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 3-5 with a 3.25 ERA over 110.2 innings this season. Their ERA is the 11th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Quad Cities River Bandits lead the way with a 2.56 ERA over their first 102 innings as a group.

BLISTERING BRYAN: After an 0-3 effort with a walk and a hit by pitch Tuesday, Brooks Bryan's seven-game hitting streak came to an end. Columbia's backstop had the third-longest active hitting streak in the Carolina League. He is batting .259 (7-27) with a double and five RBI on the stretch. Bryan has the fourth-best Fireflies average, leads the club in RBI (20) and is second in slugging (.500) this season.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Heading into the series against the Kannaplis Cannon Ballers, Russell has played 24 games without an error this season, which is tied for the second-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with 26-game streak.

THESE BOOTS ARE MADE FOR WALKING: Josh Hammond earned the Fireflies Player of the Month Award in April after jumping out to a fantastic professional start. The infielder has adapted his game to keep his on-base percentage up in the month of May. Hammond has walked in a league-best five-consecutive games dating back to April 30. On the run, Hammond is 3-18, but he has a .375 on-base percentage thanks to six walks.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Sunday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 3.2 one-run innings with four strikeouts. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.

BOOKING BASORA: After a tough start to the 2026 season, Andy Basora has rebounded in a big way for the Fireflies. The reliever has now tallied four-consecutive appearances without allowing a run.







Carolina League Stories from May 6, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.6 - Columbia Fireflies

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