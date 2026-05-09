Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Kannapolis 5.9

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Atrium Health Ballpark at 7 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (0-0, 1.65 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Truman Pauley (0-4, 7.49 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 3-2 LOSS: Yandel Ricardo had a two out RBI double in the sixth and a two out solo homer in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to overturn the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. The Fireflies fell 3-2 at Atrium Health Balllpark Friday evening. Kannapolis started off in a flurry against Columbia. The first five batters reached off of starter Shane Van Dam (L, 1-2). Abraham Nunez tripled and then Javier Mogollon lined a single up the middle to make it a 1-0 game. Mogollon came around on a Stiven Flores base knock that doubled the Cannon Ballers lead with no outs. After allowing the first five to reach, Van Dam struck out the final three batters of the inning to keep the Fireflies within striking distance. After the first five reached on Van Dam, the starter retired the final 12 batters he faced

STERLING STARTERS: This series the Fireflies rotation has kicked it into another gear. The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first four full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 3-6 with a 3.01 ERA over 125.2 innings this season. Their ERA is the 5th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Quad Cities River Bandits lead the way with a 2.29 ERA over their first 117.2 innings as a group.

RUN TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Thursday, he etched nine punchouts across five innings for his second-most in a single-game this year. All-in-All, Lombardi has the second-most strikeouts in the Carolina League over 21.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa leads the pack with 49 punchouts this season.

VICTORY FOR VANEK: JC Vanek is hitting his offensive stride for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman has reached safely in 13-consecutive games, a streak that began April 18. Over the run, Vanek is hitting .333, but what's been most impressive is that he's averaging nearly a walk per game. After adding 12 walks, Vanek's on-base percentage jumps to .481 on the run. The Fireflies longest on-base streak this season belongs to Josh Hammond, who reached in his first 17 games of the year. Columbia has three on-base streaks of 10 or more games currently. Roni Cabrera has reached in 11 straight and Brooks Bryan has made it aboard in each of his last 10 games.

NOT THE GRAYS: The Fireflies have worn their road gray uniforms five times across the 2026 season and they haven't tallied a win in them yet.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Heading into the series against the Kannaplis Cannon Ballers, Russell has played 26 games without an error this season, which is tied for the fourth-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 29-game streak.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Sunday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 3.2 one-run innings with four strikeouts. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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