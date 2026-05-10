Ballers' Offense Falls Flat in 5-2 Loss to Fireflies Saturday

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Kannapolis Cannon Ballers News Release







KANNAPOLIS, NC - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers could not find enough offense in front of a packed Atrium Health Ballpark as they fell, 5-2, to the Columbia Fireflies Saturday night.

RHP Truman Pauley (L, 0-5) was dealt the loss for the Ballers. In his 3.2 innings, Pauley allowed four runs on five hits, but racked up five strikeouts. RHP Anthony Patterson tossed 3.1 scoreless innings in relief for Kannapolis, getting out of a few jams unscathed. LHP Trey Cooper was the last arm out of the pen for the Cannon Ballers going two innings, allowing one run and striking out three batters. The Ballers tallied 10 strikeouts as a team for the fourth time in five games against the Fireflies.

The Fireflies tacked on the first run of the game in the opening frame with a Hyungchan Um RBI single to score Josh Hammond and make it a, 1-0, lead after one.

The Ballers responded in the bottom of the second inning, knotting the game at, 1-1, on a Marcelo Alcala single into left-center field. Alcala's knotting RBI is his second of the week against the visiting Fireflies.

In the third inning, Yandel Ricardo knocked in a run on a groundout to put Columbia in front. The visitors extended the lead in the top of the fourth as Daniel Lopez ripped a two-run double down the right field line to go ahead, 4-1, after three and a half frames.

Javier Mogollon saw the ball well against Fireflies starter Kendry Chourio, smashing his second hit of the game against one of the top pitching prospects in baseball in the fourth. Mogollon launched his second home run of the season in his second at-bat to cut the Columbia lead to 4-2, after four.

Pitching remained the story of this series as both sides did not score until the top of the eighth, when the Fireflies added one more with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. Roni Cabrera's flyout into right scored Stone Russell to go in front, 5-2, and secure a lead that Columbia held onto.

The Ballers still have a chance to secure the series win, as they are back in action Sunday at 1:30 P.M. with the series finale against the Columbia Fireflies. RHP Landen Payne is slated to serve as the opener for Kannapolis.

The 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season is underway at Atrium Health Ballpark! Single-game tickets, season ticket packages, group experiences and 10-game mini plans for the 2026 season are available for purchase now. Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visit kcballers.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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