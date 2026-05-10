Warbirds Hold off Fayetteville Rally for Second Straight Win

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - For the second night in a row, the Wilson Warbirds used a big inning to propel themselves to a second consecutive win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, earning an 8-6 victory Saturday night at SEGRA Stadium.

Wilson (15-17) broke a tie in the sixth inning when Pedro Ibarguen connected on his second home run in as many nights, a two-run shot that gave the Warbirds a 4-2 lead.

In the seventh, Fayetteville (12-20) allowed Wilson to extend its advantage. Jose Varela surrendered runs on a balk and a bases-loaded walk, while Frederi Montero and Luis Lameda added RBI singles. By the end of the inning, the Warbirds had stretched the lead to 8-2.

The Woodpeckers began to rally in the eighth, scoring twice to trim the deficit to 8-5.

Fayetteville continued its comeback attempt in the ninth against Peyton Niksch (S, 1) when Kevin Alvarez scored on a groundout to make it an 8-6 game. However, that was as close as the Woodpeckers would get, as Wilson held on for its second straight victory.

Garrett Hodges (W, 2-1) earned the win out of the bullpen after tossing 2.2 scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Cole MacRae (L, 0-1) took the loss after allowing three runs over three innings.

The series concludes Sunday with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Wilson is set to start right-hander Jarrette Bonet (1-2, 4.23 ERA), while Fayetteville will counter with right-hander Aubrey Smith (0-2, 6.35 ERA).







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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