Saturday & Sunday Games Canceled

Published on May 9, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Crawdads games scheduled for Saturday, May 9th and Sunday, May 10th have been canceled due a fire in the visiting clubhouse. The games will not be made up on the schedule.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning in the visiting clubhouse. The fire department was called and extinguished the fire before damage spread outside the clubhouse. No one was injured.

The wrestling jersey scheduled for Saturday, May 9th will be rescheduled for a to-be-determined future date. More information on future homestands will be announced as it is available.

Fans with tickets to either game can exchange their tickets for a future date this season.







Carolina League Stories from May 9, 2026

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