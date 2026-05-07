Pelicans Slide Past 'Dads 9-7

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads in the field

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads in the field(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans slid past the Crawdads 9-7 on Thursday afternoon as the 'Dads squandered their lead in the eighth inning.

The Crawdads took an early lead, getting a run in the first as Yolfran Castillo's base hit scored Hector Osorio. Castillo padded on another run with an RBI double in the third.

The Pelicans homered off Crawdads starter Kamdyn Perry in the fourth. The solo shot was his only blemish in four innings of work.

The 'Dads quickly got the run back, as Deward Tovar reached third on a missed popup and came in to score on a balk.

Tovar made it a 4-1 game in the fifth with an RBI line drive to score Marcos Torres.

Myrtle Beach made it a one run ballgame with a two-run homerun in the sixth.

The Crawdads offense picked up three runs in the seventh. Yolfran Castillo and Hectoro Osorio executed a double steal, with Osorio taking home to make the score 5-3. Tovar hit into a fielder's choice for the second run of the inning. Daniel Flames rounded out the scoring with an RBI double to left.

The wheels came off for the Crawdads in the eighth as the Pelicans managed six runs in the frame to bring the score to its final of 9-7. The Pelicans collected just one hit in the inning, but six walks and a missed catch fueled the rally.

The series will continue tomorrow night at 7pm for Star Wars Night as the 'Dads wear specialty jerseys that are up for auction.

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Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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