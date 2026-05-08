Willits Clutch Single Lifts Nationals over Howlers

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Eli Willits delivered the knockout blow for the Fredericksburg Nationals against the Hill City Howlers on Thursday evening, winning 4-2.

For the third straight night, the game was tied going to the ninth before the 'Nats delivered in the clutch.

Hill City struck first off of Carson Fischer in the second inning. After a double from Yeiferth Castillo, Jose Pirela brought him home with an RBI single up the middle, putting the Howlers up 1-0.

The Nationals found some momentum in the third inning as they loaded up the bases with two outs. A Luke Dickerson walk tied the game before the Howlers had to turn to their bullpen.

In the fourth, Jack Moroknek tripled early in the frame before being brought home by Nick Peoples, who's single gave the Nationals the 2-1 advantage.

Dauri Fernandez came around to score in the sixth inning on a Juneiker Caceres single. The Howlers threatened later in the inning, but could not add on after tying the game.

The game was kept tied until the ninth as the Nationals struggled to break the tie with runners in scoring position. Eli Willits would show up in the clutch, driving home two with a single to center, giving the Nationals the lead.

Hill City would bring the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the inning, but could not crack the scoreboard.

The Howlers and FredNats square off again on Friday evening with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. at City Stadium. Tickets are available at hchowlers.com.







Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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