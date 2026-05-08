Ninth Inning Heroics Lift FredNats to 4-2 Win Over Hill City

Published on May 7, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals found ninth inning heroics for the first time in the series on Thursday night, scoring two late runs and downing Hill City 4-2. With the win, the FredNats bounce back from back to back walk off losses and get within a game of evening the series.

After a slow start offensively, Hill City struck first, with three straight hits from the middle of the order bringing in the game's first run. The Howlers did not get another baserunner until the sixth inning however against FredNats starter Carson Fischer, who put together another efficient day. Offensively, the FredNats bottom of the order provided early, with Juan Cruz singling in the third, with two walks assisting to bring him in with the bases loaded, tying the game. In the fourth, Jack Moroknek secured his first extra base hit after returning to the lineup on Wednesday, with a one out triple, promptly brought in by a Nick Peoples RBI single to make it 2-1 FredNats.

With Carson Fischer near the end of his outing, Hill City's top of the order strung together three straight hits in the sixth, their first since their only others in the second. The leadoff hit by Dauri Fernandez came in to tie the game 2-2, and after pitching continued to impress, the game entered the ninth tied for the third straight night.

After the bottom of the order reached for the FredNats, Eli Willits came up with two in scoring position and two outs. Willits, previously 0-4 with three strikeouts and a ground ball double play, hammered a two RBI single up the middle to give the FredNats a 4-2 lead. Grant Manning then entered for the final two outs in the bottom half, converting his first career save opportunity to lock up the win.

With the victory, the FredNats improve to 20-10 through 30 games, and stay ahead of Hill City atop the division (now by two games). The series rolls on with game four Friday night, a 6:30 first pitch between RHP Leuris Portorreal and RHP Jacob Zibin.







Carolina League Stories from May 7, 2026

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