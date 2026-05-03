Seven Game Win Streak Comes to an End, FredNats Fall to Crawdads 5-4

Published on May 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals professional baseball best seven-game winning streak came to an end today at the hands of the Hickory Crawdads 5-4. It was a close game until the very end, with the FredNats putting the tying run in scoring position, but they were unable to pull off another comeback win.

It was a tall task from the start for Fredericksburg, as Hickory threw its top arm, Rangers No. 3 Overall prospect, AJ Russell. The 2nd round pick from last year dominated the first two innings, fanning five. The FredNats finally got to him in the bottom of the third, as Eli Willits scored the Nationals' first two runs of the game with a two RBI single into right field.

Russell exited the game after he allowed his first runs, but Moises Morales came in and looked just as strong. The RHP was on the bump for five innings out of the bullpen and struck out nine. He allowed one run in the 6th and 7th, but largely kept Fredericksburg off the bases. JD McReynolds came in to close the game out and fanned five. FredNats batters struck out a season high, nineteen times today.

On the mound, none of the FredNats pitchers were able to find their groove. While no one blew up, Leuris Portorreal allowed two runs, Levi Heusman allowed one, and Jared Beck allowed two. Without another big offensive performance, five runs was too much to overcome.

Even with the loss, the FredNats stay in first place of the Carolina League. Fredericksburg leads Hickory by two games for the top spot. The Nationals look to get back into the win column tomorrow. RHP Alexander Meckley gets his second start of the series after leading the FredNats to the win on Tuesday. RHP Jesus Lafalaise starts for Hickory. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 1:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2026

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