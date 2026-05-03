Pitching Paces Warbirds in Saturday Victory

Published on May 2, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, NC - Three Wilson pitchers limited the Salem RidgeYaks to just two hits on Saturday night at Wilson Ballpark as the Warbirds claimed their second consecutive victory, 10-0.

Wilson (11-15) opened the scoring with four runs in the fourth, highlighted by a three-run home run from Handelfry Encarnacion, his second straight game with a home run.

Dalvinson Reyes (L, 0-2) struggled in his second start for the RidgeYaks allowing five runs over 3.1 innings.

The Warbirds added on in the fifth pushing across a single run on a throwing error to stretch the lead to 5-0.

Garett Hodges (W, 1-1) was credited with the victory after tossing three shutout innings out of the bullpen with five strikeouts.

Salem (12-14) struggled offensively, managing only two hits and did not collect their first hit until the seventh inning.

The series concludes Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. with Wilson sending right-hander Miqueas Mercedes (1-1, 2.66) to the mound while Salem will counter with right-hander Leighton Finley (1-0, 1.98).

Sunday is also Bark in the Park with dogs encouraged at the ballpark, tickets are available by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.

#TakeFlight#







Carolina League Stories from May 2, 2026

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