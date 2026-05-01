Salem Surges Past Wilson

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







WILSON, N.C. - The Salem RidgeYaks overcame a 4-0 deficit by hitting four home runs as they rallied past the Wilson Warbirds 10-5 on Thursday night at Wilson Ballpark.

Salem (12-12) took the lead with five runs in the eighth inning highlighted by a two-run home run from Starylyn Nunez, his second of the game, to give the RidgeYaks a 7-5 lead.

In the ninth, Salem tacked on three more runs when Luke Heyman hit his second home run of the series for a 10-5 lead.

Carlos Carra (L, 0-5) suffered the loss after allowing six earned runs over 4.2 innings.

Wilson (9-15) jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a three-run fourth inning in which Handelfry Encarnacion delivered the big hit, a two-run double.

The Warbirds added to the lead thanks to a pair of solo home runs from Jose Anderson and Jadyn Fielder.

Ethan Walker (W, 2-1) was credited with the victory after 5.1 innings pitched and nine strikeouts out of the bullpen.

The series continues Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. with right-hander Tyler Renz (1-1, 2.45) going to the mound for the Warbirds while Salem counters with right-hander Christian Foutch (0-2, 5.91).

Friday is also a Marvel Night when you can meet your favorite Marvel Superheroes and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark. Limited seats are available by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.







Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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