Salem Surges Past Wilson
Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
WILSON, N.C. - The Salem RidgeYaks overcame a 4-0 deficit by hitting four home runs as they rallied past the Wilson Warbirds 10-5 on Thursday night at Wilson Ballpark.
Salem (12-12) took the lead with five runs in the eighth inning highlighted by a two-run home run from Starylyn Nunez, his second of the game, to give the RidgeYaks a 7-5 lead.
In the ninth, Salem tacked on three more runs when Luke Heyman hit his second home run of the series for a 10-5 lead.
Carlos Carra (L, 0-5) suffered the loss after allowing six earned runs over 4.2 innings.
Wilson (9-15) jumped out to a 4-0 lead with a three-run fourth inning in which Handelfry Encarnacion delivered the big hit, a two-run double.
The Warbirds added to the lead thanks to a pair of solo home runs from Jose Anderson and Jadyn Fielder.
Ethan Walker (W, 2-1) was credited with the victory after 5.1 innings pitched and nine strikeouts out of the bullpen.
The series continues Friday with first pitch set for 7:05 p.m. with right-hander Tyler Renz (1-1, 2.45) going to the mound for the Warbirds while Salem counters with right-hander Christian Foutch (0-2, 5.91).
Friday is also a Marvel Night when you can meet your favorite Marvel Superheroes and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark. Limited seats are available by visiting WilsonWarbirds.com or by calling (919) 269-2287.
Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026
- Storm's Dominant Start Leads RiverDogs Past Woodpeckers - Charleston RiverDogs
- Two Grand Slams Unseat Augusta on Thursday Night - Augusta GreenJackets
- Pelicans Win Third Straight, Trap Fireflies 4-2 - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Salem Surges Past Wilson - Wilson Warbirds
- Williams The Walk-off Hero, FredNats Win Sixth Straight, Beat Hickory 7-6 in 10 Innings - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Shorebirds End April with Victory over Howlers - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Bullpen Works 6.1 Scoreless in 4-2 Loss - Columbia Fireflies
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 4.30 - Columbia Fireflies
- -ámonos to the Joe! Perros Santos, Dora & Fiesta-Filled Fun Take over RiverDogs Weekend - Charleston RiverDogs
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