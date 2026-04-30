Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Myrtle Beach 4.30

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans tonight at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 1.04 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Edwardo Melendez (1-0, 1.54 ERA).

The Fireflies return home May 12 for a six-game series with the Hickory Crawdads. The homestand will include Touch a Truck Night, May 15 with big rigs throughout the ballpark and a hard hat giveaway for the first 1,000 in attendance thanks to E.F. Martin. The club will also host Star Wars Night presented by O.B. One Communications Saturday, May 16. Stick around post-game for a galactic fireworks show. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES LATE RALLY FALLS SHORT: Fireflies outfielder Henry Ramos connected on his first homer of the season as the Fireflies scored three of the last four runs Wednesday at Pelicans Ballpark, but it wasn't enough as Columbia fell 7-3 to Myrtle Beach. The Pelicans scored four, unearned runs in the first inning to claim their lead. A fielding error from Josh Hammond on a hot shot to short put runners on the corners for Josiah Hartshorn, who drew a walk to load the bases. After that, Michael Carico and Logan Poteet both lifted sacrifice flies to right to give the Pelicans a 2-0 advantage. Jose Escobar capped off the frame with a two-out, two-run homer.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first three full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 2-4 with a 3.16 ERA over 91.0 innings this season. Their ERA is the 13th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Lakeland Flying Tigers lead the way with a 2.44 ERA over their first 66.1 innings as a group. The Fireflies rotation also boasts two of the top five qualifying pitchers in the Carolina League. Hiro Wyatt has a 1.04 ERA through 17.1 innings of work across his first four starts and Blake Wolters isn't far behind. The righty holds a 1.66 ERA through 21.2 innings in five games this year, which is good for second in the league.

STARTING OUT: Fireflies left fielder Henry Ramos has turned the corner in a big way since moving to the lead-off spot. Ramos is 13-29 (.448) with a double, a triple and a homer combined with five RBI over seven games in the lead-off spot. Ramos has the second-best average as a table setter amongst MiLB players who have led-off at least five games. Only Brady Day of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws has a better mark (.471 in five contests). In his 11 games out of the lead spot, Ramos is 8-37 (.216) with one double and one RBI.

BLISTERING BRYAN: With a single last night, catcher Brooks Bryan now has hits in four-consecutive games. Columbia's backstop has been providing consistent pop in the top-half of the lineup all season. The Alabama native leads the Fireflies in RBI (16) and is second in total bases (36) and third in batting average (.299). The backstop is also one of seven Fireflies players to swipe at least four bags this season.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Yesterday, Russell became one of seven players in the Carolina League to play 20 games this season without an error in the field. Marcos Torres leads the way with a 22-game streak.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Wednesday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun five scoreless innings with a handful of strikeouts. He held Charleston to three hits and one walk in the performance. Chourio now has 9.2 scoreless innings in his last two starts. He has punched out 11 opponents on the run and has maintained a 0.41 WHIP. Through three startrs, Chourio ranks fifth in the Carolina League in ERA, strikeouts and WHIP. He's also fourth in innings pitched and sixth in opposing average. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 97th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 67 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.







Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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