-ámonos to the Joe! Perros Santos, Dora & Fiesta-Filled Fun Take over RiverDogs Weekend

Published on April 30, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs are excited to bring culture, energy, and family-friendly fun to Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park during this weekend, highlighted by a vibrant, multi-day celebration of Hispanic culture through Sunday.

Anchored by the team's Perros Santos identity as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión series, presented locally by MUSC Health and Berkeley Electric Cooperative, the weekend will blend baseball with music, food, and community traditions, creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

The RiverDogs' Perros Santos uniform pays tribute to Charleston's "Holy City" nickname which stems from the community's diversity in religious and national backgrounds. The RiverDogs take pride in their community's diversity and establishing "The Joe" as a universally welcoming venue. Charleston's "Perros Santos" identity, which translates to Holy Dogs, stands to celebrate the Lowcountry's growing LatinX population through its logo's Día de los Muertos color palette.

The celebration begins Thursday night with Noche de Cervezas, a lively kickoff to the cultural festivities. Fans can enjoy $1 beers and drink specials for Thirsty Thursday, presented by Budweiser, as the RiverDogs celebrate their 150th anniversary. The RiverDogs debut their Perros Santos jerseys for the first time this season.

The evening will feature an early Cinco de Mayo celebration on the AVP with music from DJ ISH, setting the tone for a weekend full of energy and heritage.

The excitement continues Friday night as the ballpark comes alive with the sounds of Latin music during Fireworks Friday, presented by REV Federal Credit Union. The evening will blend cultural celebration with patriotic appreciation, culminating in a postgame fireworks show.

On Saturday, the RiverDogs host -ámonos to the Ballpark!" Dora the Explorer Night, bringing one of the most beloved children's characters to The Joe. Families will have the opportunity to meet Dora and Boots in person, while the first 1,000 kids receive a Perros Santos-themed backpack.

Arrive early for live entertainment and performances that celebrate Hispanic culture and traditions. Players will take the field in specialty Perros Santos Dora jerseys, which will be auctioned off in the park. Winners will have the chance to get their jersey signed by their respective players after the game. Don Gato of the Danny McBride-owned Don Gato Tequila brand will also be on site.

The weekend wraps up Sunday with MUSC Family Sunday. Fans can also participate in the Run Charlie Run 5K, benefiting MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital, before enjoying an afternoon of baseball and postgame kids' activities. The RiverDogs will also sport their Perros Santos jerseys for the final time this month.

In addition to the gameday activities, the RiverDogs are committed to making a community-wide impact through the Perros Santos program. On Saturday from 9am-12pm, the RiverDogs, Berkeley Electric Cooperative and Goose Creek's Parks and Recreation Department are partnering for their third annual bilingual Youth Baseball/Softball Clinic at the Felkel Field Sports Complex.

Kids ages 7-14 can sign up for this RiverDogs player-led experience here.

Berkeley Electric, the RiverDogs and their Spanish-language radio partners at Norsan Media, will also recognize a Community Champion, David Irizarry, prior to Saturday's game, for his support of the Spanish-speaking Lowcountry community.







Carolina League Stories from April 30, 2026

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