RiverDogs Bats Cooled by Woodpeckers in 5-1 Loss

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs hit the field

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs hit the field(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs fell 5-1 to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Wednesday night in front of 2,851 fans at Joesph P. Riley, Jr. Ballpark.

Fayetteville opened scoring in the top of the second and did not look back, pushing across one more in the third and three in the fourth to take an early 5-0 lead.

The RiverDogs only run of the evening came in the bottom of the seventh when Caden Bodine rolled an RBI double to left that capped scoring at 5-1.

The RiverDogs' bullpen was stout as Jacob Kuhn, Dylan Lesko and Cesar De Jesus teamed up for 5.2 scoreless innings. In the process, they fanned seven hitters and allowed just two base runners.

On the Fayetteville side, Kellan Oakes was stellar in relief, providing 4.2 innings while limiting the RiverDogs to one run.

With the loss, Charleston falls to 13-10 while Fayetteville moves to 10-13.

The two return to diamond tomorrow for game three of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Weiner Wednesday was back at The Joe, and the fans came hungry. A crowd of 2,851 turned out on Wednesday night, and many enjoyed the two hot dogs for 50 cents deal, one that simply can't be beat anywhere. The promotion had fans loading up from the very first inning, and the energy inside the ballpark reflected one of a hot dog haven.

One particular moment got the crowd on its feet when Charlie turned into a linebacker and tackled a hot dog mascot to prevent it from winning the in-between inning race.

Fans who stuck around were treated to a postgame laser show that was nothing short of spectacular, and the crowd made it very clear they were not disappointed. As the lights of The Joe turned off, vibrant colors took over the field timed up with the music echoing throughout the stands.

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Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

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