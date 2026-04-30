Howlers Shut out Delmarva on the Road

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







Hill City stayed hot Wednesday in Salisbury, beating the Delmarva Shorebirds 4-0 in another strong performance in the lineup and the rotation.

The Howlers benefitted from one of their best pitching days of the year, allowing only two hits between starter Nelson Keljo along with relievers Luke Fernandez and Jervis Alfaro.

Keljo went a hitless three innings, striking out three. Not to be outdone, Jervis Alfaro went four shutout with seven punchouts and only allowed two hits in his scoreless frames. The pitching effort was picked up enough by the offense, scoring four runs on seven hits and six walks.

Hill City broke into the score column a little later than yesterday, but did it in a big way with a four-run fifth inning. It started with Dauri Fernandez's seventh double of the season, which brought home Luis De La Cruz for the Howlers' first run.

A throwing error by Delmarva third baseman Edwin Amparo then brought Fernandez home to make it 2-0.

Juneiker Caceras tacked on one more with a single, then a Jonathan Martinez single scored Caceras to end the scoring, with the Howlers finishing the inning with a 4-0 lead.

The fifth inning saw the only scoring in the game, and it was called in the top of the ninth due to rain.

The Howlers will look for their fourth straight win Friday in Salisbury at 7:05 p.m. with Joey Oakie on the mound.







Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

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