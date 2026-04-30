Shorebirds Blanked by Howlers

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (8-15) lost their third consecutive game on Wednesday, falling to the Hill City Howlers (14-9) by a final score of 4-1.

Brayan Orrantia got the Shorebirds off to a strong start by throwing four shutout innings to begin the night, striking out four batters.

With the game still scoreless in the fifth, the Howlers broke the stalemate with an RBI double by Dauri Fernandez, scoring Luis De La Cruz from first base. Fernandez scored moments later on an error, making it a 2-0 game. Juneiker Caceres added a run with an RBI single, putting Hill City up 3-0. Jonathan Martinez concluded the frame with a run-scoring single, putting Delmarva behind 4-0.

After Nelson Keljo started the game with three scoreless innings, Delmarva's offense had no answer for Jervis Alfaro, who kept the Shorebirds off the board in his four innings with seven strikeouts, maintaining a 4-0 lead for the Howlers.

With the game still 4-0 in the ninth, it was halted by rain and did not resume, giving Hill City a 4-0 victory.

Jervis Alfaro (3-1) earned the win for the Howlers, while Brayan Orrantia (0-2) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds will try to get back in the win column on Thursday, with Esteban Mejia taking the mound against Joey Oakie for the Holwers. First pitch is set for 7:05 PM.







Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

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