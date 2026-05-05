Walks Haunt Shorebirds in Series-Opening Loss to RidgeYaks

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (10-18) were defeated by the Salem RidgeYaks (12-16) on Tuesday afternoon, 12-4.

The RidgeYaks put the first run on the board in the third inning on a sacrifice fly by Luke Heyman, scoring D'Angelo Ortiz to make it 1-0 Salem.

The Shorebirds answered with a two-out rally in the fourth, as Edwin Amparo cleared the bases with a double, scoring Stiven Martinez, Raylin Ramos, and Braylon Whitaker to give Delmarva their first lead, 3-1.

In the bottom half, Salem tied the game with a two-run single from D'Angelo Ortiz, making it 3-3.

Delmarva found themselves down by five after the fifth inning, after the game began with back-to-back home runs by Enddy Azocar and Luke Heyman. Five straight walks followed, plating three more runs and giving Salem an 8-3 advantage.

A sacrifice fly by Kleyver Salazar in the sixth extended Salem's lead to 9-3.

The RidgeYaks scored three more runs in the ninth to give them their largest lead at 12-3.

Edwin Amparo brought home his fourth run of the day with an RBI single in the ninth, but it was not enough, as the Shorebirds were defeated 12-4.

Myles Patton (3-0) earned the win as the starter for Salem, with Delmarva reliever Adrian Heredia (1-1) taking the loss.

The Shorebirds will look to bounce back and even the series on Wednesday, with Caden Hunter taking the mound against Ethan Walker for Salem. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 PM.







Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

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