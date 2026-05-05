Caden Bodine Named Carolina League Player of the Month

Published on May 5, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs catcher Caden Bodine

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs catcher Caden Bodine(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - Charleston RiverDogs catcher Caden Bodine was named Carolina League Player of the Month after a sensational April where he batted .381/.432/.607 and led the league in average, hits (32), slugging percentage (.607) and OPS (1.039) as well as finishing second in total bases (51).

He joins Daniel Pierce and Trey Pooser as RiverDogs this season to be honored by Minor League Baseball.

Including three starts in May, Bodine currently leads the entire level of Single-A in average (.383), is second in hits (36), fourth in OPS (1.056) and fifth in slugging (.617). He has tallied 12 multi-hit games and at least one knock in 19 of the 23 contests he has played.

Moreover, his elite ability to put the ball in play has shined across professional baseball. Bodine enters the week sporting a 3.7 strikeout rate, the lowest mark of any hitter across all levels of the minor leagues with at least 100 plate appearances.

Behind the plate, Bodine cut down 10-of-47 potential base stealers (21.2%), tied for the seventh most in Single-A.

Now ranked Tampa Bay's No. 12 prospect, the New Jersey native was originally drafted 30th overall by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2025 draft and was acquired by the Rays in a trade for right handed pitcher Shane Baz last December.

Before being drafted, Bodine shined for Coastal Carolina, establishing himself as one of the best collegiate catchers in 2025. In 60 games for the Chanticleers, the switch hitter slashed .318/.454/.461 with five home runs, anchoring one of the nation's most dominant teams.

He guided the club's pitching staff to the second-best ERA in the country, while helping lead the program to a record setting 56 wins, highlighted by a 26-game winning streak and a College World Series Finals appearance.

For his efforts, he became the first player in school history to win the Buster Posey Award, presented annually to the nation's top collegiate catcher.

Bodine and the RiverDogs begin a six-game road series with the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:05 p.m. with coverage beginning at 5:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Images from this story







Carolina League Stories from May 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.