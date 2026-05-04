Pooser Tosses Five No-Hit Inning and RiverDogs Beat Woodpeckers 2-1

Published on May 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Trey Pooser

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Trey Pooser(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning as they earned a tight 2-1 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday night in front of 5,055 fans at Joseph P. Riley Jr, Park.

With the win, the RiverDogs have won four straight, and seven of their last eight. They finish the day with sole possession of first place in the Carolina League South standings.

After Alex Wallace recorded a scoreless first, Trey Pooser took over in the second and was dominant. Over five relief innings, he didn't allow a hit and fanned six hitters. He earned his team-leading fourth win in the process.

The RiverDogs opened scoring in the bottom of the sixth when Jose Monzon rolled an RBI double to right and scored on a Derek Datil sacrifice fly that made it 2-0.

The Woodpeckers broke up the no hitter in the top of the eighth, with a rally that included an RBI single by Kevin Alvarez to cap scoring at 2-1.

Bryce Shaffer recorded the final three outs of the ninth to earn his second save of the year.

With the win, the RiverDogs moved to 17-10 while Fayetteville fell to 10-17. After a day off Monday, the RiverDogs begin a six-game road series versus the Augusta GreenJackets on Tuesday night. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m with coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m. on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

The ballpark was filled with bright blue as thousands of fans sported their complementary Perros Santos jerseys that they earned after participating in the Run Charlie Run 5K. Before the game, participants completed the race in thrilling fashion, crossing the finish line at home plate. Afterwards, the top finishers were honored, generating a lively buzz before the first pitch was even thrown. Many were spotted sporting their Perros Santos medals as they celebrated their achievements. During the game, over 5,000 fans filled the seats, capping a jam packed weekend at The Joe.

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Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2026

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