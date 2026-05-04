Valdez Blasts Third Homer, Birds Fall to Fireflies 7-3

Published on May 3, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (13-14) dropped their second consecutive game to the Columbia Fireflies (13-14) 7-3 at Pelicans Ballpark on Sunday night.

Columbia started the scoring in the top of the first. Henry Ramos singled and then stole second base. The next batter Yandel Ricardo was plunked. Following a double steal, Josh Hammond drew a walk to load the bases. Then Brooks Bryan walked which scored Ramos to give the Fireflies a 1-0 lead. In the ensuing at-bat, a wild pitch brought home Ricardo to increase the score to 2-0. The next batter Sean Gamble walked to load the bases again. Then Hyungchan Um worked a walk which scored Hammond to give the Fireflies a 3-0 advantage. A batter later Roni Cabrera lined a two-run single to increase the lead to 5-0.

The Pelicans answered in the bottom of the third courtesy of a solo home run from Derniche Valdez (3) which cut the deficit to 5-1.

Myrtle Beach added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Alexis Hernandez and Josiah Hartshorn led off the inning with singles. Then Michael Carico laced an RBI double to bring the Birds within three runs, 5-2. After Logan Poteet walked, Jose Escobar grounded out to score Hernandez from third and trim the deficit to 5-3.

Columbia tacked on an insurance run in the top of the eighth. Um walked and then moved to second on a fielder's choice coupled with a missed catch error. After Cabrera's sacrifice bunt moved both runners up a base, Connor Rasmussen roped an RBI single to extend the Fireflies lead to 6-3.

The Fireflies added one more run in the ninth. Hammond doubled and then scored on an RBI single by Bryan, which moved the score to 7-3.

LHP Jordan Woods (2-0, 2.25) received the win for Columbia. RHP Luis A. Reyes (0-1, 39.46) was tagged with the loss for Myrtle Beach.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road for a six-game away series against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Texas Rangers) starting on Tuesday May 5 at 7:00 PM. Both teams starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 3, 2026

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