Pelicans Smash Three Homers in 7-3 Win over Fireflies

Published on April 29, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (11-12) took game two of the six-game homestand over the Columbia Fireflies (11-12) 7-3 at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night.

Myrtle Beach started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Ty Southisene singled and then moved to third when Alexey Lumpuy reached on a fielding error. After Lumpuy swiped second, Josiah Hartshorn drew a walk. The next batter Michael Carico hit a sacrifice fly that scored Southisene to give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead. Logan Poteet mirrored what Carico did by also hitting a sacrifice fly which brought home Lumpuy to make the lead 2-0. Then Jose Escobar (1) jacked a two-run home run to give the Birds a 4-0 advantage.

The Pelicans tacked on another run in the bottom of the second on a solo home run hit by Eli Lovich (3) which made the score 5-0.

The Birds struck again in the bottom of the fifth. Alexis Hernandez doubled and then reached third base when Southisene reached on a throwing error. In the ensuing at-bat, Southisene stole second and an errant throw from the catcher allowed Hernandez to score, increasing the Pelicans lead to 6-0.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Columbia Fireflies tomorrow, April 30 at Pelicans Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:05 PM. RHP Edwardo Melendez (1-0, 1.54) will start on the mound for the Birds. RHP Hiro Wyatt (1-0, 1.04) gets the nod for the Fireflies.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from April 29, 2026

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