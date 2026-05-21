Birds Shut out 7-0 by Cannon Ballers on Wednesday Night
Published on May 20, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (May 20, 2026). - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-21) dropped their second game of the six game set against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (20-21) 7-0 at Atrium Health Ballpark on Wednesday night.
Kannapolis started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Billy Carlson singled and then stole second. Then Stiven Flores lined an RBI single to give the Cannon Ballers a 1-0 lead.
The Cannon Ballers added to the lead in the bottom of the second. Rylan Galvan (7) launched a solo home run to extend the lead to 2-0. A batter later Marcelo Alcala walked and then moved to third on a single from Abraham Nunez. Carlson followed with a sacrifice fly to give Kannapolis a 3-0 advantage.
Kannapolis tacked on another run in the third. Matthew Boughton and Galvan led off the inning with singles. Alexander Albertus cranked an RBI single which made the score 4-0.
In the bottom of the sixth with a runner on third, Jaden Fauske roped an RBI single to extend the lead to 5-0.
The Cannon Ballers put up two more runs in the bottom of the eighth. Carlson drew a one out walk and then stole second base. The next batter Javier Mogollon (4) smashed a two-run home run to move the score to 7-0.
RHP Max Banks (3-0, 1.23) received the win for the Cannon Ballers. RHP Dominick Reid (1-3, 3.52) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans.
Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Thursday May 21 at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM. RHP Daniel Avitia (0-0, 8.03) will start on the hill for Myrtle Beach. RHP Truman Pauley (0-5, 6.98) gets the nod for the Kannapolis.
For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets.
Carolina League Stories from May 20, 2026
- Shorebirds Even Series in Wilson with a Pair of Big Innings Late - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Banks Guides Ballers to Third Straight Win in Wednesday Shutout over Pelicans - Kannapolis Cannon Ballers
- Crawdads Knock 11 Hits in 5-4 Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- Birds Shut out 7-0 by Cannon Ballers on Wednesday Night - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Wilson Winning Streak Snapped in 12-6 Loss to Delmarva - Wilson Warbirds
- Fredericksburg Holds off Woodpeckers - Fayetteville Woodpeckers
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- Vanek's Homers Twice as Fireflies Fall 5-4 - Columbia Fireflies
- Juan Cruz Leads FredNats to 3-2 Win Over Woodpeckers - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Guerrero Homers in Second Straight, RiverDogs Earn 5-4 Win - Charleston RiverDogs
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes at Augusta 5.20 - Columbia Fireflies
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