Hernandez Smashes First Home Run, Birds Lose to GreenJackets 7-4

Published on May 17, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (18-19) dropped the final game of the six game set against the Augusta GreenJackets (21-18) 7-4 at Pelicans Ballpark on Sunday night. With the loss, the Pelicans lose the series 4-2.

LHP Hayden Frank (1-2, 2.63) received the loss for the Pelicans but tallied a career-high nine strikeouts over five innings of five-run ball while walking one.

With the scored tied 4-4 in the top of the seventh, The GreenJackets gained control of the game. Joe Olsavsky ripped a solo home run to give Augusta a 5-4 lead. A batter later Tate Southisene singled and then moved to second on a walk drawn by Alex Lodise. In the ensuing at-bat, a double steal coupled with a throwing error scored Southisene. Then Luis Guanipa cracked an RBI double to make the game 7-4.

Augusta started the scoring in the top of the first. Lodise and Guanipa lined singles to leadoff the inning. After a double steal was executed, a wild pitch scored Lodise and then a fielding error on the catcher brought home Guanipa to make the score 2-0.

Myrtle Beach tied the game in the bottom of the third. Edward Vargas lined a single and then scored when Alexis Hernandez (1) cranked a two-run home run to tie the game at 2-2.

The GreenJackets took the lead in the top of the fifth. Joe Olsavsky singled and then moved to second on a single by Luis Sanchez. Two batters later, Luis Guanipa hit a two-run double to extend the lead to 4-2.

The Pelicans tied the game up in the bottom of the fifth. Yahil Melendez and Henniel Alcala drew walks to lead off the frame. The next batter Vargas roped an RBI single to cut the deficit to 4-3. A batter later Darlyn De Leon hit a sacrifice fly to bring in the tying run.

RHP Kendy Richard (2-1, 7.56) received the win for the GreenJackets.

Myrtle Beach will have the day off tomorrow before hitting the road to take on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers on Tuesday May 19 at Atrium Health Ballpark. First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM. Both teams starting pitchers have yet to be announced.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 17, 2026

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