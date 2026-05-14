McGwire Racks up Career High Eight Strikeouts in Relief, Birds Stung by GreenJackets 3-1

Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (16-17) dropped game two of their homestand to the Augusta GreenJackets (19-16) 3-1 at Pelicans Ballpark on Wednesday night. Pelicans RHP Mason McGwire (2-1, 1.85) turned in a stellar performance in relief, tossing 4.1 innings of one-run ball while tallying a career high eight strikeouts. It marks the third time a Pelicans reliever has struck out eight batters in relief this season.

Augusta started the scoring in the top of the second. Dalton McIntyre singled and then moved to second when Dallas Macias was hit by a pitch. The next batter Hayden Friese ripped an RBI single to give the GreenJackets a 1-0 lead. Following a double steal and a walk drawn by John Estevez, a wild pitch scored Macias from third to give the GreenJackets a 2-0 advantage.

Myrtle Beach struck back in the bottom of the sixth. Alexis Hernandez reached base on a fielding error and then stole second base. Michael Carico followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 2-1.

The GreenJackets scored one more run in the top of the seventh courtesy of a solo home run by Alex Lodise (6) which extended the lead to 3-1.

RHP Derek Vartanian (1-2, 3.66) received the win for the GreenJackets. Pelicans LHP Pierce Coppola (0-1, 2.35) received the loss but still turned in a solid performance in his second start of the season. The southpaw hurled 3.2 innings of two-run ball while giving up four hits, two walks, and a career high six strikeouts.

Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game homestand against the Augusta GreenJackets (Single-A Atlanta Braves) on Thursday May 14 at 7:05 PM. RHP Dominick Reid (0-2, 3.49) will start on the mound for the Pelicans. LHP Landon Beidelschies (0-4, 12.86) gets the nod for the GreenJackets.

For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets







Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2026

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