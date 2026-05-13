Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Hickory 5.13

Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies continue their series with the Hickory Crawdads tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (1-2, 3.09 ERA) takes the hill for Columbia and Hickory counters with RHP Jesus Lafalaise (0-2, 3.27 ERA).

Tonight is a CVETS Dog Days of Summer. You can bring your pup with you for free with your purchase of a lawn ticket. Fans can also get Whiteclaw Seltzers for $5 during the game. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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FIREFLIES BLAST SIX EXTRA-BASE HITS IN 10-6 WIN: The Fireflies bats started strong with two in the first and closed out with a five-run eighth as they beat the Hickory Crawdads 10-6 Tuesday night at Segra Park. Daniel Lopez pushed the Fireflies to a 3-2 lead with his first homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth. Lopez skied a cutter 104.9 MPH to right field to earn his 10th RBI of the season. After that, Stone Russell kept Columbia's pop moving. In the seventh inning, Sean Gamble drew a lead-off walk and then Russell pulled a 370 foot homer beyond the right field fence to increase Columbia's lead to 5-2. After that, Columbia pulled away in the eighth inning. Yandel Ricardo kicked off the frame with a triple to right-center. After that Brooks Bryan drew a walk and Hyungchan Um was hit by a pitch to load the bases for Sean Gamble.

STERLING STARTERS: This series the Fireflies rotation has kicked it into another gear. The Fireflies starting rotation has been one of the best units in professional baseball this season. After the first five full series of play, the Fireflies rotation is 3-6 with a 2.87 ERA over 138.0 innings this season. Their ERA is the 4th-best in Minor League Baseball. The Fort Myers Mighty Mussels lead the way with a 2.40 ERA over their first 112.1 innings as a group.

RUN TO DAYLIGHT: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Thursday, he etched nine punchouts across five innings for his second-most in a single-game this year. All-in-All, Lombardi has the second-most strikeouts in the Carolina League over 21.2 innings of work. Charleston's Aidan Cremarosa leads the pack with 49 punchouts this season.

VICTORY FOR VANEK: JC Vanek is hitting his offensive stride for the Columbia Fireflies. The first baseman has reached safely in 15-consecutive games, a streak that began April 18. Over the run, Vanek is hitting .319, but what's been most impressive is that he's averaging nearly a walk per game. After adding 15 walks, Vanek's on-base percentage jumps to .484 on the run. The Fireflies longest on-base streak this season belongs to Josh Hammond, who reached in his first 17 games of the year. Columbia has three on-base streaks of 10 or more games currently. Brooks Bryan has reached in 12 straight and Jhosmmel Zue has made it aboard in each of his last 10 games.

ROCKING RUSSELL: Stone Russell is in his second season as a super utility player for the Fireflies. The infielder has played third, second and first so far this season. Russell has played 29 games without an error this season, which is tied for the second-best mark in the Carolina League. Hector Osorio leads the way with a 30-game streak.

CHOURIO CRUISES: Saturday, Kendry Chourio continued his strong start in his second season in the Carolina League. The Venezuela native spun 4.0 two-run innings with three strikeouts in his last start Saturday. The righty was recently added to MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list. He is currently listed as the 87th-best prospect. With the news, 2022 Fireflies catcher Carter Jensen has graduated from Pipeline's Top 100 List and 2024 catcher Blake Mitchell currently sits in the 58 slot. It's the second time in three years Columbia has had an active member on the list.

DOUBLE DIGITS: Last night the Fireflies used five runs in the eighth inning to beat the Hickory Crawdads 10-6. It was the third time this season Columbia has scored 10 or more runs.







Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2026

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