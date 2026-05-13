Four Run Tenth Carries Howlers over Warbirds

Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hill City Howlers News Release







The Hill City Howlers won their second straight in Wilson to start the series 2-0 over the Warbirds in another solid pitching day, finishing the game with a 7-3 final in extras.

Howlers lefty Nelson Keljo provided another strong start after he held Wilson to one hit and no runs, lowering his earned run average to 1.69 through six starts.

Fellow lefty and 2025 draft pick Ryan Prager made his debut, following Keljo with two more scoreless frames.

The lineup in game two was highlighted by its catchers. Tyler Howard was behind the plate and provided a pair of hits and RBIs, while designated hitter and catcher by trade Cannon Peebles drove in a run and collected two hits himself.

Wednesday's game didn't see its first run until the fifth inning. In the top of the frame, Hill City drove in a run after third baseman Johan Rodriguez grounded out, scoring catcher Tyler Howard to make it 1-0.

The Howlers added two more in the top of the sixth when Howard hit a ground-rule double, scoring outfielders Robert Arias and Jose Pirela. The two-bagger was Howard's first of two doubles on the day.

Wilson answered in the bottom of the seventh, scoring one on a single by second baseman Juan Ortuno that brought outfielder Jose Anderson home.

The score remained 3-1 entering the bottom of the ninth, and the inning saw recent struggles continue for lefty reliever Miguel Flores.

Flores had allowed the run in the seventh, but held it down otherwise until the final regulation inning. He gave up a run on a Juan Ortuno groundout to make it 3-2, then Wilson designated hitter Pedro Ibarguen tied the game with an RBI single.

Thankfully for Flores, he'd strike out the next batter to force extra innings.

Hill City's bats would pick their guy up quickly, putting up a four-spot in the top of the 10th. Shortstop Dauri Fernandez smacked a double to score second baseman Yaikel Mijares and DH Cannon Peebles drove him in with an RBI single to make it 5-3.

After the Peebles single, Jose Pirela put the cherry on top with a two-run homer, his fifth long ball of the season to make it 7-3.

Howlers right-hander Aaron Savary came in for the bottom of the inning and settled things down, nailing down a Hill City victory with a 1-2-3 10th, capping it off with a strikeout.

Hill City will be back in action tomorrow in Wilson for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.







Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2026

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