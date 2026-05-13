Cats Take over the Joe: RiverDogs Announce Purr-Fectly Unique Theme Night

Published on May 13, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - For the first time ever, Charleston RiverDogs fans will be able to bring their feline companions to the ballpark for a one-night-only celebration that promises plenty of personality, fun, and unforgettable memories under the lights at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

From walks around the concourse to lounging comfortably from their royal thrones, otherwise known as their owners' laps, this special evening is designed for both baseball fans and their four-legged companions. The RiverDogs will provide dedicated cat play areas and scratching posts throughout the stadium, while litter box stations will also be available for guests bringing pets. For the safety and comfort of all attendees, cats must remain on a leash or in a carrier at all times.

The fun extends beyond the field as local animal organizations, including Charleston Animal Society and Dorchester Paws, will be on-site with adoptable cats and kittens for fans hoping to add a new furry friend to the family.

And, one of the RiverDogs spirits partners, Don Gato Tequila (literally: "Sir Cat") will be on site Don Gato himself and margarita samples and specials.

In addition to the feline festivities, the RiverDogs will recognize more than 500 local nurses in attendance as part of a special celebration honoring this year's Daisy Award winners, recognizing outstanding dedication and compassionate care within the healthcare community.

Fans can also enjoy the RiverDogs' Wiener Wednesday festivities with a "Hot Dog Palooza," presented by SC250, in celebration of America's 250th birthday. As part of the festivities, fans can purchase two hot dogs for just 50 cents, a throwback ballpark deal unlike anything else in Minor League Baseball.

The celebration will include themed entertainment throughout the night and opportunities to sample the RiverDogs' newest specialty hot dogs. The first 250 fans through the gates will also receive a commemorative tri-corn hat.

Whether your cat is a social butterfly or simply prefers to judge the crowd from a cozy carrier, fans are encouraged to grab the treats, secure the leash, and prepare for a night that is sure to be the cat's meow.

First pitch on Wednesday is slated for 7:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, visit mlb.com/milb/Charleston.







Carolina League Stories from May 13, 2026

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