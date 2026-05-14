Charleston RiverDogs, Boeing to Induct Master Chief Johnnie Nash and Revolutionary War Hero William Moultrie into Hall of Honor on May 16

Published on May 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs, in partnership with Boeing, will induct retired United States Navy Master Chief Johnnie Nash and Revolutionary War hero Major General William Moultrie into the Hall of Honor during Military Appreciation Night on Friday, May 16, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The General Moultrie induction is part of the RiverDogs' season-long celebration of America's 250th Birthday, in partnership with SC250.

The Hall of Honor, established in 2020 by the RiverDogs and Boeing, serves as a permanent recognition of distinguished military servicemen and women with ties to the Lowcountry.

Chief Johnnie Nash will be the first inductee honored this year. A Charleston native, Nash served 30 years in the United States Navy. His distinguished military career included service during Operation Hardtack at Enewetak Atoll, deployment to Korea, and a year-long Antarctic winter-over supporting scientific research at the South Pole.

Following retirement from active duty, Nash continued serving the community through the historic Washington Light Infantry and numerous public safety and education initiatives. He became a Master Range Instructor, graduated from the U.S. Marshals Firearms Instructor School, and has volunteered extensively with South Carolina hunter and boater education programs, earning recognition as the South Carolina Wildlife Department's Outstanding State Instructor of the Year.

As part of the 2026 Hall of Honor program, the RiverDogs will also commemorate America's 250th birthday through a partnership with SC250. One inductee during each of the team's three Military Appreciation Nights this season will honor a South Carolina Revolutionary War figure whose legacy helped shape the nation's founding. Descendants of each honoree will participate in the ceremony.

The first Revolutionary War inductee this season is Major General William Moultrie, the Charleston-born military leader best known for his defense of Sullivan's Island in 1776. Commanding a vastly outnumbered force, Moultrie successfully repelled a British attack on Charleston Harbor, securing one of the earliest and most important American victories of the Revolutionary War. Fort Moultrie on Sullivan's Island bears his name in recognition of his service and leadership.

Direct descendants of Moultrie, including Gilly Dotterer Jr. and family, will be recognized during the ceremony.

The Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place prior to the RiverDogs' game against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, the Single-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

For tickets and additional information, visit RiverDogs.com.







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