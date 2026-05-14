May 19-24 Series Shifted to Winston-Salem

Published on May 14, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - The Hickory Crawdads announced on Wednesday that the homestand against the Charleston RiverDogs from May 19th through May 24th will be relocated from Hickory to Truist Stadium in Winston-Salem, NC, home of the Winston-Salem Dash.

The Crawdads will remain the home team for the duration of the series and all six games Tuesday to Sunday will have a 6:30pm first pitch. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evening will each be capped off with a firework show.

The shift to Winston-Salem comes as the Crawdads and the City of Hickory continue work on the visiting clubhouse following a fire Saturday morning. Damage from the fire was limited to the visiting clubhouse after local crews were alerted promptly by the stadium alarm system and no one was harmed.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the relocated games in Hickory can exchange their tickets at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office for a future Crawdads game this season. Digital tickets can be exchanged over the phone by calling the Crawdads front office at (828) 322-3000.

Crawdads season ticket holders and fans that have tickets to the relocated games can show their membership badge or game ticket at the Truist Stadium box office to get a free ticket to the game.

Truist Stadium is a cashless facility and adheres to a Clear Bag Policy. Parking is $10 upon arrival for the on-site Premium Lots or offsite complimentary lots are available. For additional information, please visit the Winston-Salem Dash website at wsdash.com.

The short sleeve hoodie giveaway and fireworks shows originally scheduled for the series in Hickory will be rescheduled for a future to-be-determined date. Repairs were started over the weekend and the visiting clubhouse is expected to be ready to host teams in June.







Carolina League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.