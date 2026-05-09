Crawdads Fall in Extras 6-2

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads look to turn two

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads look to turn two(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - A four-run tenth inning was enough for the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to claim their third win of the series, defeating the Hickory Crawdads 6-2 in front of 3,573 fans at LP Frans Stadium on Friday night.

Myrtle Beach opened the scoring in the second inning when Darlyn DeLeon lifted his first home run of the season over the right-field wall to give the Pelicans a 1-0 lead. In the third, Josiah Hartshorn doubled the lead with a solo shot to left-center field off Hickory starter Evan Siary, giving Myrtle Beach a 2-0 advantage.

That lead held until the eighth inning, when Hector Osorio launched a towering two-run bomb to right field sign to knot the contest at 2-2. The homer was Osorio's sixth of the season and the final act of a three-hit night for the Crawdads center fielder.

However, in the tenth, Jose Escobar doubled home a pair of runs off eventual losing pitcher Michael Trausch (1-1), anchoring a four-run frame that pushed the Pelicans (16-15) ahead for good.

Jordan Henriquez (2-1) finished the contest with a scoreless tenth to earn his second win of the year. The loss was Hickory's third in the four-game series, dropping the club to a 17-14 record.

AJ Russell will be on the bump for the Crawdads tomorrow evening against the Pelicans, with first pitch slated for 7pm.

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Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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