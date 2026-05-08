Warbirds Return to Wilson for Action-Packed Week

Published on May 8, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







The Wilson Warbirds return home to host the Hill City Howlers from Tuesday, May 12 through Sunday, May 17 and the upcoming homestand has something for every fan!

Tuesday, May 12th at 6:05 PM

A special 6:05 start time as we open the series against the Howlers!

Wednesday, May 13th at 11:05 AM

Education Day Presented by Johnson & Johnson

An engaging way for schools to bring their students to the ballpark for an afternoon of STEM based learning all while incorporating America's National Pastime.

Wednesday is also part of our season long Wilt-son Wednesday promotion, $12 tickets for Wilson County residents at every Wednesday home game, thanks to our friends at Farris & Thomas!

Thursday, May 14th at 7:05 PM

Military Appreciation Night: Join us for a special evening at the ballpark - Military Appreciation Night with the Wilson Warbirds.

We're honoring the brave men and women, past and present, who have served our country. Stay for a meaningful postgame ceremony recognizing a Gold Star family, and watch the Warbirds take the field in special jerseys dedicated to our nation's heroes.

Thirsty Thursday©: Start your weekend early with $2 Miller Lite and $2 PBR concourse-wide it is the perfect way to unwind at the ballpark with friends after a hectic week!

Commemorative Cup Give-A-Way: Presented by Circle K, the first 3,000 fans in attendance will receive a co-branded Warbirds K-Cup which can be filled-up with soft drinks at participating Circle K's for just 25Â¢.

Game Presented by Circle K

Friday, May 15th at 7:05 PM

Fireworks Fridays: Every Friday night we will light up the sky in downtown Wilson with our postgame Fireworks Friday! Set to upbeat music, we have the area's biggest and brightest fireworks show!

Game Presented by Farris & Thomas Law

Saturday, May 16th at 7:05 PM

First Responders Night: we're honoring the police, fire, and EMS and all our heroes who keep our community safe every single day.

These brave men and women run toward danger - and this night, the Warbirds take the field to say thank you for all you do.

Come be part of an evening of recognition, appreciation, and Warbirds baseball.

Summer Saturdays: Following every Saturday night home game, we will again light up the sky in Wilson with a spectacular fireworks show! It's the perfect way to cap a great night at the ballpark!

Replica Jersey Give-A-Way: The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive a Warbirds replica pinstripe jersey presented by Wilson Medical Center.

Game Presented by Wilson Medical Center

Sunday, May 17th at 1:05 PM

PUPS IN THE PARK SUNDAYS: Bring your furry friends along every Sunday home game for a day of baseball fun for the whole family!

Game Presented by Wilson Preparatory Academy

Get your tickets now at WilsonWarbirds.com to ensure you are part of the action in this jam-packed homestand!

The best way to make sure you have the seats for these don't miss games is securing a mini-plan, with just five games, there is a perfect plan for every fan - visit WilsonWarbirds.com or call 919-269-2287 to find the plan that is right for you.







Carolina League Stories from May 8, 2026

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