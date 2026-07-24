Charleston Claims Second Straight Victory over Wilson

Published on July 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Wilson Warbirds News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston RiverDogs broke a scoreless game with single tallies in the sixth and the seventh which proved to be more than enough offense as they knocked of the Wilson Warbirds 2-0 on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.

Charleston (15-12 second half, 52-41 overall) broke through with the first tally of the game in the last of the sixth inning when Cooper Flemming doubled to left field bringing Brendan Summerhill to the plate with the first run of the game.

That was more than enough offense for Dominic Fritton (W, 4-1) who tossed seven complete innings for the second time this season allowing only four hits and striking out four to earn the victory.

Wilson (12-13 second half, 48-43 overall) had its first scoring chance of the night in the sixth inning when they placed two on with only one out but were unable to score.

The RiverDogs added a second run with two out in the seventh inning when Yirer Garcia dribbled a ball up the middle that was misplayed by the Warbirds and allowed Brody Donay to score and extend the lead to 2-0.

Andrew Healy (L, 3-1) was charged with the loss after permitting both Charleston runs to score.

Wilson would again bring the tying run to the plate in the eighth when Kevin Garcia doubled down the left field line, however Handelfry Encarnacion struck out to end the threat.

Still trailing by two in the ninth, Wilson was given a golden opportunity as Brady Ebel and Alexander Frias were both issued walks which brought the go-ahead run to the plate with one out. However, Wilson could not muster any offense as Pedro Ibarguen and Jose Anderson were both retired to end the game.

Brayden Jones (S, 1) covered the final two innings of the game to notch the save and give the RiverDogs their second straight win in the series.

Carlos Carra did not factor into the decision for the Warbirds but had a tremendous start, striking out four and allowing only one hit over 4.2 innings pitched.

The series rolls along Friday evening with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. as Wilson hands the ball to righty Jacob Morrison (0-1, 5.06) while Charleston is scheduled to counter with right hander Alex Wallace (1-6, 5.01).







Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2026

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