Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2026 to be Honored July 26

Published on July 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







The Charleston Baseball Hall of Fame's advisory committee has released its inductees for the Class of 2026, with the enshrinement to be conducted on Sunday, July 26, 30 minutes before the Charleston RiverDogs 5:05 p.m. game against the Wilson Warbirds at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

This year's inductees include Melissa McCants Azevedo (RiverDogs), Mike Cisco (University of South Carolina), Nick Ciuffo (Wando/Lexington HS) and Chis Singleton (Charleston Southern University/RiverDogs).

Melissa McCants Azevedo - The longtime RiverDogs front office executive played a key role in the growth of baseball in Charleston for nearly 30 years. She began her career in 1989 with the Charleston Rainbows and would stay with the RiverDogs through 2019, serving as vice president of special events for most of those years. Throughout her tenure, she played a key role in organizing baseball games, special events, charitable initiatives and community programs, helping strengthen the RiverDogs' connection to the Charleston community. Among her many accomplishments, she served as events coordinator for the 53rd South Atlantic League All-Star Game hosted in Charleston and oversaw numerous RiverDogs-sponsored events, including golf tournaments, festivals and summer baseball camps. In 2012 she was named a finalist for the Charleston Regional Business Journal's Influential Women in Business Award.

She currently is a minority stakeholder of the Joliet Slammers, an independent minor league baseball team in Illinois.

Mike Cisco - The former Wando High School pitcher earned All-State honors in 2004 & 2005 and was named to the South Carolina/North Carolina Select All-Star team. He pitched for the University of South Carolina from 2006-08 and earned a spot as the Friday night starter his freshman year leading the Gamecocks in strikeouts and innings pitched as a freshman. He also led the team in fewest walks per innings pitched in 2007 & 2008. He finished his Gamecock career 19-10.

Cisco was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 36th round of the 2008 MLB Draft. The right-hander pitched in the minors for six seasons, reaching triple-A. He compiled a record of 33-26, pitching in 173 games and finishing with a 3.06 ERA. Cisco, the grandson of former MLB pitching coach Galen Cisco, lives on Daniel Island with his family.

Nick Ciuffo - Nick Ciuffo, a Mount Pleasant native, helped Wando High School compile a 46-17 record during his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Lexington High School, where he led the Wildcats to the 2013 Class AAAA state championship and a 55-9 record over his final two years. Ciuffo finished his high school career with an impressive 101-26 record and also competed for the Diamond Warriors of Mount Pleasant and the South Carolina Diamond Devils summer teams.

Widely regarded as one of the nation's elite prospects, Ciuffo was named South Carolina's Gatorade Player of the Year and South Carolina High School Sports Report Player of the Year in 2013. He was ranked the No. 9 high school player in the nation by Perfect Game, and one of the top prospects for the 2013 Major League Baseball Draft by Baseball America, MLB.com and MaxPreps.

A two-time Perfect Game, Baseball America, Louisville Slugger and Under Armour All-American, Ciuffo participated in the prestigious Under Armour All-America Game in Chicago and the Perfect Game All-American Classic in San Diego. He also helped Team USA capture a gold medal at the 2011 16U World Championships in Mexico, batting .545 with a .688 on-base percentage over seven games.

Ciuffo received a scholarship offer from the University of South Carolina before playing a single high school game and later signed with the Gamecocks. However, his professional opportunity came quickly when the Tampa Bay Rays selected him with the 21st overall pick in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

Over parts of 10 professional seasons, Ciuffo played in the organizations of the Tampa Bay Rays, Cincinnati Reds, Texas Rangers, Baltimore Orioles

Chris Singleton - A former standout outfielder and inspirational speaker for the Charleston Southern University Buccaneers baseball team, Singleton's contributions to the community went far beyond baseball. He was drafted in the 19th round by the Chicago Cubs and played two seasons in the minor leagues, compiling 116 hits, 21 doubles, 6 triples, 6 HRs and 23 stolen bases over 146 games. He joined the Charleston RiverDogs' staff as Director of Community Outreach with the responsibility to connect with members of the community and share his love of the game with underserved neighborhoods in Charleston and the surrounding region. He is best known for his remarkable resilience and message of unity following the tragic loss of his mother, Sharonda Coleman-Singleton, in the 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church shooting.

He was a two-sport star at Goose Creek High School where he earned all-region honors in baseball and basketball. Singleton was a three-year starter at Charleston Southern, where he batted .332 and led the team in home runs, doubles, RBIs and total bases.

He also led the North Charleston Dixie Majors to two state championships and world series titles (2014 and 2015). On the night Singleton's mother was killed he had a baseball game. Otherwise, he would have been at the church on that tragic night. Currently, Chris is active in the North Charleston community coaching his son's team.

For tickets for Sunday's game and pre-game festivities, visit RiverDogs.com.







Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2026

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