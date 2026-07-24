Morgan Tosses Gem in RiverDogs 2-0 Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release









Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Blake Morgan

(Charleston RiverDogs) Charleston RiverDogs pitcher Blake Morgan(Charleston RiverDogs)

Charleston, SC - Blake Morgan delivered a gem to lead the Charleston RiverDogs to a 2-0 win over the Wilson Warbirds on Thursday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Morgan was stellar, tossing seven-shutout innings while allowing just five base runners. The seven-inning performance matched a career high.

The win marked Charleston's third in shutout fashion this season. Morgan's performance also marked the fourth time a RiverDogs pitcher has completed seven or more frames.

The RiverDogs opened scoring in the bottom of the sixth when Cooper Flemming lofted an RBI double to left that made it 1-0.

Charleston added on another in the bottom of the seventh when a two-our error brought home Brody Donay to cap scoring at 2-0.

Reliever Brayden Jones slammed the door with two shutout innings to earn his first professional save.

With the win, the RiverDogs fell to 51-41 and 14-12 in the second half, while Wilson fell to 48-43, and 12-13 in the second half. The two return to the Joe on Thursday for game three of the series. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 6:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Punk Night brought a different kind of energy to The Joe, with pink hair, band tees, and mohawks filling the stands. Punk rock played throughout the night, setting the tone as fans embraced the theme from the time the gates opened.

It was also another lively Thirsty Thursday, with fans lining up early to grab $1 beers and enjoy one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. One of the biggest crowd moments came during a dance battle on top of the dugout, where contestants showed off their best moves to punk classics. Between the music, themed promotions, and packed crowd, it was another unforgettable Thursday night at The Joe.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time. Tickets are available.

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Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2026

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