Ricardo Matches Franchise Record in 2-1 Win

Published on July 23, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Yandel Ricardo of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Yandel Ricardo of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Yandel Ricardo led the way for Columbia with his sixth-consecutive multi-hit game. With the performance, the Fireflies beat the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 2-1 Thursday night at Segra Park.

For the first time this series, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers broke through first. Jaden Fauske ripped a lead-off single and advanced to second on a balk. Later in the inning, Javier Mogollon smacked a double to left-center to score Fauske and give the Ballers a 1-0 lead.

The advantage didn't last long. Columbia countered in the home half of the first inning. Henry Ramos drew a lead-off walk, then Yandel Ricardo and Sean Gamble hit back-to-back singles to load the bases for Columbia.

Jhosmmel Zue got the scoring with a sacrifice fly to left field to plate Ramos and tie the game 1-1. After that, Hyungchan Um smacked a single up the middle to bring Gamble home to give Columbia a 2-1 advantage.

Ricardo singled again in the third inning to earn his sixth-consecutive multi-hit game. That ties Shervyen Newton for the Fireflies franchise record. Newton set the mark from July 5-12, 2019. Over the stretch Ricardo is 15-22 (.681) and the Fireflies have a 5-1 record as he paces the top of the order.

Jose Gutierrez (W, 8-3) finished the night one out shy of Columbia's second quality start of the series. The righty worked 5.2 innings and worked around four hits and three walks to hold Kannapolis to a single run. He left a pair of runners aboard for Hunter Alberini in the top of the sixth. Alberini struck out Christian Gonzalez to keep Columbia in front 2-1 heading into the second half of the game.

Alberini came back out in the seventh and worked around a single to keep Kannapolis off the board. Next, Jhon Reyes (S, 4) worked a 1-2-3 eighth on seven pitches to earn a chance in the ninth. Reyes struck out the side around a single in the ninth to earn his first save since June 6.

Gabe Tanner (L, 3-3) was on the hook for Kannapolis despite offering a quality start. The righty allowed two runs over six innings around five hits and a walk before he sent the ball to the Cannon Ballers bullpen. Daniel Wright was the only pitcher that Kannapolis needed to send out. Wright spun a pair of innings and retired the side in order despite allowing two hits thanks to a pair of double plays turned by the defense.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. LHP Darwin Rodriguez (5-5, 3.72 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Kannapolis has not yet named their starter for the game.

Tomorrow night is Columbia's Christmas in July celebration! Santa will be at the game and the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive an ugly Christmas sweater jersey giveaway. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from July 23, 2026

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