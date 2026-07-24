Fireflies Holiday Lights to Make Spirits Even Brighter at Segra Park this Winter

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that Fireflies Holiday Lights will return to the Midlands for a fifth holiday season. The event will open on Friday, November 20 and will remain open until Sunday, January 3.

The Miracle on BullStreet returns to Segra Park and promises to be bolder and brighter than ever with over 2 million lights, up from 1.7 million lights a year ago. The lights will be closed on Thanksgiving Day (November 26), Christmas Day (December 25) and New Years Day (January 1).

The Lights will be open from 6 pm to 9 pm every night, with last entry into the park at 8:30 pm. Check for special hours on select days including Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Nearly 58,000 guests enjoyed the event last year, and five nights sold out, making it a destination for holiday magic and affordable family fun in the Midlands.

A Holiday Light Show Built for Columbia Families

Fireflies Holiday Lights transforms Segra Park into a walk-through light display, giving families the chance to step onto the field and experience the lights up close.

Fans can attend Fireflies Holiday Lights for $10 in November and $12 in December and January. Prices will increase by $2 per ticket on the day of the event to reflect the Fireflies day of event pricing.

Children age two and younger can attend for free and military members, first responders and seniors age 65 and up can receive $2 off each ticket with a valid ID.

Returning for the 2026 season:

2 million lights. This is an increase from 1.7 million in 2025 and from 1.5 million in 2024.

S'mores pits. Fire, marshmallows the whole thing.

The Fireflies Express Train presented by Thermal Technologies for kids 12 and under.

Photo opportunities throughout the park. Including two light tunnels, a 40-foot Christmas tree and a social media photo station overlooking the entire field.

The return of the popular light bulb cups to go with festive beverages.

Concessions options throughout the park.

Strollers are welcome and seating areas will be expanded in 2026.

New for 2026: 10-Person Igloos

The igloos return this season in a larger format. New 10-person igloos will be available for groups that want a reserved gathering space on the field next to the light show in addition to the six-person igloos that return for a third year.

The igloos work well for family gatherings, office holiday parties, birthday celebrations and small group outings. Each one comes with an enclosed space on the field with the lights surrounding the experience.

For igloo experience inquiries, please call us at (803) 726-4487 ext. 1.

Igloos are limited and typically book well before opening night.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Fireflies Holiday Lights 2026 go on sale in October.

Ahead of that, a limited number of advanced undated tickets are available now for a limited time for just $10. Undated tickets can be used on any night of the season. Undated tickets can be purchased from July 23 until August 2 here.

All tickets increase by $2 per ticket if purchased on the day of the event. Prices increase to $12 in December.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.