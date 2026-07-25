Moss Homers, RiverDogs Rally to 6-4 Win

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs took advantage of nine walks to surge past the Wilson Warbirds 6-4 in front of 3,345 fans on Friday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

Charleston struck first in the bottom of the first when Cooper Flemming rocketed an RBI single off the right to push them ahead 1-0.

After Wilson jumped out to a 2-1 lead, the RiverDogs rallied back in the bottom of the fourth when Nicandro Aybar scored on a wild pitch and Brendan Summerhill drew a bases loaded walk to make it 3-2.

Starter Alex Wallace was strong, delivering five innings of two run ball. He earned his second win of the season in the process.

Aybar added on another run in the fifth with a sacrifice fly to right. Minor-league rehabber Justyn-Henry Malloy lined an RBI single to left to push the lead to 5-2.

Dean Moss provided the final punch, belting a solo blast to right to extend the advantage to four. The homer marked his first since being activated off the injured list, and fourth of the season.

Despite a late Wilson rally that led to two runs, Jayden Voelker slammed the door in the ninth to earn his third save of the season.

With the win, the RiverDogs fell to 52-41 and 15-12 in the second half, while Wilson fell to 48-44, and 12-14 in the second half. The two return to the Joe on Thursday for game five of the series. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park with coverage beginning at 5:50 on the RiverDogs Broadcast Network.

Ballpark Fun:

Christmas came early at The Joe with Merry Meh-mas, a lighthearted take on Christmas in July that celebrated all the hilariously underwhelming gifts nobody really wants. Fans embraced the theme with Christmas hats, festive outfits, and plenty of holiday spirit, while Santa and the Grinch made their way around the ballpark taking photos with fans. Even Charlie and Chelsea got into the celebration, sporting their own Christmas attire.

The holiday fun continued all night with Christmas-themed games between innings and players choosing festive walk-up songs. Although rain fell throughout the evening, it didn't dampen the atmosphere. Fans stuck around after the final out for a postgame fireworks show choreographed to Christmas music, putting a festive finish on another memorable night at The Joe.

Let Freedom Bark

After clinching the Carolina League South first half title, the RiverDogs have secured a spot in the 2026 postseason, presented by Nucor Steel Berkeley. The best-of-three Division Series begins on Tuesday, September 8. Thanks to their first-half division title, the RiverDogs are guaranteed to host Game 2, and, if necessary, Game 3, at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park on September 10 and 11.

Season Ticket Holders can renew their 2026 package for 2027, to receive complimentary tickets to all home postseason games. All other fans can purchase an exclusive package that includes a ticket to all home playoff games and a guaranteed t-shirt for a limited time.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

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