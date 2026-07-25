Augusta's Nightmarish Road Trip Continues with Third Straight Loss

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







SALEM, VA: The Augusta GreenJackets (50-44, 15-13) scored in each of their first two innings Friday night, and then went dormant in Salem as the RidgeYaks (41-52, 16-12) scored five unanswered to pick up a third straight win over Augusta.

The Jackets' lone offensive excitement came in the first at bat of the game, as Luis Guanipa ambushed the second pitch of Sadbiel Delzine's Single-A debut and sent it soaring over the left field wall for a leadoff home run. The homer represented a bit of history for the GreenJackets, who tied a franchise record for long balls in a season with 107. That record, held by the 2022 squad, was accomplished in nearly 40 more games than the current team has played.

Unfortunately for the Jackets, that homer was the end of the fun in a dismal game on the road. Delzine worked out of further damage in the first, and after allowing an unearned run in the second, kept Augusta off the board through four solid innings.

While Augusta's offense tapered off after the first two frames, Salem's only increased in power, scoring in four straight innings to spoil Brody Fowler's Single-A debut and hand him a losing decision. Fowler allowed nine hits against a red-hot RidgeYaks squad, who put up a run in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th innings. The lone multi-run frame of the night came in the 5th, as Skylar King poked an RBI single to score Starlyn Nunez, before Adonys Guzman obliterated a solo homer into the tree line behind left to end Fowler's night.

Both bullpens were very strong in the briskly played ballgame, as Carter Lovasz and Lewis Sifontes combined for 3.1 hitless innings to keep Salem from extending the lead. Their work was for naught though, as Brady Tygart spun a career-high five innings to pick up the win. Tygart did not allow a hit in his first four frames, and despite two hits and an RBI groundout in the 9th, retired Guanipa to end the game and secure another Salem win.

The GreenJackets have dropped three games in a row, as well as five of seven games on this road trip and eight of their last ten games overall. Augusta is in vast need of a spark, and have two more games in Salem to find one before returning to SRP Park next week. Derek Vartanian will start tomorrow night, with a Salem starter in Jose Bello that has allowed just one run in his last two starts.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

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