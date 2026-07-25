RidgeYaks Dominate in 5-3 Victory over Augusta

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, Va. - The Salem RidgeYaks (41-52, 16-12) clinched at least a share of their six-game series with the Augusta GreenJackets (50-44, 15-13) with a 5-3 victory Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field, securing their third straight win.

Augusta struck first on just the second pitch of the game when Luis Guanipa took Sadbiel Delzine deep. Delzine was making his Single-A debut and settled in after the opening batter.

Guanipa drove in another run in the second inning following a throwing error by Avinson Pinto. After the GreenJackets took a 2-0 lead, Salem responded by scoring the next five runs of the game.

In the bottom of the second, Louis Andujar doubled before Pinto drove him home with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

The very next inning, Franklin Primera singled up the middle to score Ilan Fernandez and cut the deficit to one.

Salem scored for a third consecutive inning in the fourth as Pinto ripped a leadoff single for his second hit of the night before Fernandez crushed an RBI double to left field to give Salem a 3-2 lead.

The Yaks delivered the final blows in the fifth inning. Starlyn Nunez led off with a triple, Skylar King singled to left on the next pitch to score him, and later in the inning Adonys Guzman launched his fifth home run of the season.

Salem took a 5-2 lead, and that score held to the final inning.

Delzine finished after four innings, striking out six. Brady Tygart then worked the final five innings, striking out five to earn the victory (2-1).

Tygart had not allowed a hit or a run entering the ninth before Augusta scored on a pair of leadoff hits and an RBI groundout to Caden Meritt.

With the tying run at the plate and nobody out, Tygart retired the final three batters to secure the victory.

Salem outhit Augusta 10-5, scored five unanswered runs and held the GreenJackets hitless from the fourth through the eighth innings.

The RidgeYaks will look to claim the series outright Saturday night in the penultimate game of the series against Augusta at Carilion Clinic Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. as Jose Bello gets the start.

Game Notes

Salem has won three straight games, five of its last six, and has clinched at least a share of the series

Adonys Guzman's fifth-inning home run traveled 462 feet, the longest home run by a RidgeYak this season

Salem has homered in 11 consecutive games since July 9 and has hit 25 home runs over its last 19 games since June 30

The 11-game home run streak ties the modern-era franchise record (since 2004)

Over his last 14 games since June 24, Guzman is batting .295 (13-for-44) with eight extra-base hits, five home runs, 12 RBIs and a 1.094 OPS

Since July 2, Salem has won 12 of its last 17 games. During that span, the RidgeYaks lead the Carolina League with a .300 batting average and lead Single-A with 125 runs, 178 hits and 73 extra-base hits

Avinson Pinto went 2-for-3 to extend his on-base streak to 18 games dating to June 23, tying Andruw Musett for the longest on-base streak by a RidgeYak this season

During the streak, Pinto is batting .349 (22-for-63) with 10 RBIs and a .461 on-base percentage

Pinto is batting .556 (5-for-9) with two RBIs and a 1.192 OPS through three games this week

Sadbiel Delzine made his first career Single-A start, tossing four innings while striking out six

Brady Tygart pitched a career-high five innings and earned his second win of the season, both coming against Augusta

During the second half, Salem is 8-2 when a pitcher works more than four innings

The RidgeYaks pitching staff has recorded double-digit strikeouts in 56 games this season (60% of all games), including 24 of the last 34 games since June 11

Salem held Augusta to 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position

Salem pitchers have struck out 947 batters this season, the most in the Carolina League

Skylar King went 3-for-4 for his 14th multi-hit game of the season

Franklin Primera went 1-for-4 and is batting .421 (8-for-19) over five games during the homestand

Salem has clinched a winning homestand and improved to 5-2 during the stretch

The RidgeYaks extended their lead atop the North Division to 1 1/2 games

Augusta has scored first in each of the first four games of the series, but Salem is 3-1 in those contests







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

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