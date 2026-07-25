Delmarva Wins Third Straight over Hill City

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (35-59, 12-16) won their third consecutive game against the Hill City Howlers (40-54, 9-19) on Friday, 9-4.

The Howlers got on the board first in the opening inning when a Delmarva error with two outs allowed Dauri Fernandez to score, making it 1-0.

In the fourth, the Shorebirds made their move, tying the game on an RBI single by Jordan Sanchez that scored Jaiden Lo Re from first base. A few batters later, Andrés Nolaya (5) cranked a three-run homer over the left-field wall to give Delmarva a 4-1 advantage.

Christian Rodriguez gave the Shorebirds another strong start, allowing just one unearned run over five innings on three hits, with five strikeouts and two walks.

It stayed 4-1 into the seventh until the Shorebirds struck for another big inning. It began with a two-run single by Jaiden Lo Re. Stiven Martinez drove home two runs moments later, making it an 8-1 game. Andrés Nolaya capped the inning with an RBI single, giving him 4 RBIs for the game and stretching Delmarva's lead to 9-1.

The Howlers scored three times in the ninth, but it was not nearly enough as the Shorebirds secured their third straight victory, winning by a 9-4 final score.

Christian Rodriguez (6-4) earned the win for Delmarva, with his opposing starter, Ryan Prager (2-2), taking the loss.

The Shorebirds go for a fourth straight win and a series win on Saturday, with Dalton Neuschwander taking the mound against Ryan DeSanto for the Howlers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

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