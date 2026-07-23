Howlers Rally to Stun Shorebirds in Series Opener

Published on July 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (32-59, 9-16) were defeated 6-4 by the Hill City Howlers (40-51, 9-16) on Wednesday night.

After a scoreless first inning, Félix Amparo put Delmarva in the lead with a sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Sanchez, making it 1-0 after two innings.

The Howlers responded in the third inning when an error on a stolen-base attempt by Dauri Fernandez tied the game. Riley Nelson then put Hill City in front with a two-out, RBI double, giving them a 2-1 advantage.

It remained a 2-1 game into the eighth until the Shorebirds broke through, taking the lead on a two-run single by Stiven Martinez with the bases loaded, giving them a 3-2 edge. Miguel Rodriguez added another run with an RBI single moments later to make it 4-2.

However, the Howlers came back with an answer, taking advantage of a pair of walks. Dauri Fernandez brought home three with a bases-clearing double to regain the lead at 5-4. Cannon Peebles added one more run with an RBI single to score Fernandez, giving the Howlers a 6-4 advantage entering the final inning.

The Shorebirds put together a threat by putting the tying runs aboard in the final frame, but they could not cash in, falling to the Howlers 6-4.

Connor Whitaker (1-0) earned the win in relief, while Zac Lampton (1-2) took the loss for Delmarva.

The Shorebirds look to bounce back on Thursday as they'll face the Howlers in a doubleheader starting at 5:00 PM, with game two to follow 30 minutes after game one.







Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.