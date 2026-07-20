Delmarva Falls to Salem in the Series Finale

Published on July 19, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







SALEM, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (32-58, 9-15) were defeated by the Salem RidgeYaks (38-51, 13-11) in Sunday's rubber match, 4-2.

The RidgeYaks struck first in the opening inning on a three-run home run by Kleyver Salazar (7) to take a 3-0 lead.

Delmarva answered in the top of the second with two runs, as Junior Aybar first got the Shorebirds on the board with a two-out RBI single. Moments later, Delmarva converted a first-and-third steal, with Aybar taking second and Miguel Rodriguez scoring, making it 3-2.

In the fourth, Salem added to their lead with an infield RBI single by Givian Sirvania, going in front 4-2.

After scoring twice in the second inning, the Shorebirds' offense sputtered, as they were held to just two base runners over the next seven innings. They would end up falling to Salem in the finale, 4-2, giving Salem the series win.

Leighton Finley (5-3) was the winning pitcher for Salem, while Dalton Neuschwander (1-8) took the loss for Delmarva. Trennor O'Donnell (1) recorded the final 12 outs for the RidgeYaks to earn the save.

The Shorebirds will return to action on Tuesday as the road trip continues in Lynchburg, Virginia, against the Hill City Howler. First pitch of the opening game is scheduled for 6:30 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 19, 2026

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