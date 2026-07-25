Crawdads Split Friday's Doubleheader

Published on July 24, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release









Hickory Crawdads' Pablo Guerrero

(Hickory Crawdads) Hickory Crawdads' Pablo Guerrero(Hickory Crawdads)

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads split the doubleheader against Myrtle Beach with identical 2-1 scores at LP Frans Stadium on Friday night.

In game one, Myrtle Beach and Hickory swapped goose eggs throughout the regulation seven innings of a doubleheader. The Pelicans scratched across a pair of runs in the eighth inning to claim the opener.

In that fateful eighth inning, Edward Vargas singled to left field with one out, scoring inherited runner Jose Silva.

Later in the frame, Alexis Hernandez singled home Vargas with a needed insurance run to boost the lead to 2-0.

The Crawdads would plate a run in the eighth inning to cut the lead in half, but Myrtle Beach reliever Yoendris Gonzalez would coax a pop-up from Angel Arredondo, snapping their five-game losing skid and earning his first save.

David Bracho (2-2) picked up the win for the Pelicans while Luimy Munoz (3-1) suffered his first loss of 2026.

In the nightcap, Myrtle Beach got on the board quickly, as Ethan Conrad doubled home Alexey Lumpuy in the first inning off Hickory starter Evan Siary, taking a 1-0 lead.

In the third, the Crawdads would equalize, as Jay McQueen scored Yolfran Castillo on a single against Pelicans' starter Braylon Myers to knot the game at 1-1. The RBI for McQueen was his first for Hickory this season.

In the sixth inning, the Crawdads would take their only lead of the night on a wild pitch, as Pablo Guerrero scored to make it a 2-1 game.

Louis Marinaro would toss a scoreless seventh to earn his fifth win of the year for Hickory (53-37, 19-7).

Sam Mettart suffered the loss in the nightcap for Myrtle Beach (37-53, 10-17), dropping his record to 0-2 on the year.

The Crawdads continue their six-game series against the Pelicans with a special 5pm first pitch, as Jesus Lafalaise toes the slab for Hickory.

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Carolina League Stories from July 24, 2026

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