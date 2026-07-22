Tuesday's Game against Howlers Postponed Due to Rain
Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Delmarva Shorebirds News Release
LYNCHBURG, VA: Tuesday's matchup between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Hill City Howlers has been postponed due to inclement weather.
As a result, the two clubs will now play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 23, beginning at 5:00 PM with both games being 7 innings long.
The next scheduled contest between the two teams will be Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 PM.
Check out the Delmarva Shorebirds Statistics
Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2026
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- Tuesday's Game against Howlers Postponed Due to Rain - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Tuesday's Game Postponed to Thursday Doubleheader - Hill City Howlers
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