Tuesday's Game against Howlers Postponed Due to Rain

Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







LYNCHBURG, VA: Tuesday's matchup between the Delmarva Shorebirds and Hill City Howlers has been postponed due to inclement weather.

As a result, the two clubs will now play a doubleheader on Thursday, July 23, beginning at 5:00 PM with both games being 7 innings long.

The next scheduled contest between the two teams will be Wednesday, July 22, at 6:30 PM.







Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2026

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