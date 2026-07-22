Silva Tallies Lone Hit, Birds Fall to Crawdads 1-0 in Series Opener
Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release
HICKORY, N.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans (9-16, 36-53) dropped game one against the Hickory Crawdads (18-6, 52-36) 1-0 at L.P Frans Stadium on Tuesday night. With the loss, the Pelicans start the weeklong series down 1-0.
Hickory scored the lone run of the night in the bottom of the fifth. Deward Tovar led off the inning with a single and then advance to second on a passed ball. After a groundout moved Tovar to third, Yolfran Castillo notched an RBI single to give the Crawdads a 1-0 lead.
Myrtle Beach received a solid performance from starting pitcher Jordan Henriquez, who tossed three scoreless innings while racking up three strikeouts in his first career start.
LHP Aidan Deakins (7-0, 2.25) received the win for the Crawdads. LHP Hayden Frank (3-6, 4.53) was tagged with the loss for the Pelicans. RHP Wily Villar (S,3) got the save.
Myrtle Beach will continue their six-game roadtrip against the Hickory Crawdads (Single-A Rangers) at L.P Frans Stadium on Wednesday July 22. First pitch is slated for 7:00 PM. RHP Daniel Avitia (2-2, 4.09) gets the nod for the Pelicans. RHP Evan Siary (3-2, 3.39) starts on the mound for the Crawdads.
For tickets and more information, visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Tickets
Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2026
- RiverDogs Bats Stifled by Wilson in 1-0 Loss - Charleston RiverDogs
- Silva Tallies Lone Hit, Birds Fall to Crawdads 1-0 in Series Opener - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- McDonagh Dominates in 7-4 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Polo's Longest Career Outing Leads Augusta Past Salem - Augusta GreenJackets
- Wilson Wins Pitcher's Duel in Series Opener at Charleston - Wilson Warbirds
- Deakins & the 'Dads Dominate Myrtle Beach Bats - Hickory Crawdads
- FredNats and Woodpeckers Completed Early Tuesday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Tuesday's Game against Howlers Postponed Due to Rain - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Tuesday's Game Postponed to Thursday Doubleheader - Hill City Howlers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis 7.21 - Columbia Fireflies
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