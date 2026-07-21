Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis 7.21

Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies kick-off their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Ryan McDonagh (2-3, 2.78 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Gabriel Rodriguez (2-1, 4.03 ERA).

Tonight is a Miller Lite $2 Tuesday. Fans can enjoy $2 hot dogs, popcorn, fountain sodas and 12 oz cans of Miller Lite while at the game. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

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SEVEN-RUN FIRST SQUANDERED IN 8-7 LOSS TO CHARLESTON: The Columbia Fireflies scored seven runs in the first, but it wasn't enough as they lost 8-7 to the Charleston RiverDogs in their series finale at The Joe Sunday Night. Columbia's offense jumped out to a rocket start in the first frame. The Fireflies sent 12 batters to the dish and scored a season-best seven runs in the inning. Columbia tallied six hits-Yandel Ricardo had two of them-and drew a pair of walks to keep the inning rolling. Ricardo, Sean Gamble, Hyungchan Um and Angel Ramirez all had RBI knocks during the frame. After that, Charleston did start to chip away Columbia's advantage. Brady Marget smacked a two RBI single to score Alberth Palma and Cooper Flemming in the first inning to cut Columbia's lead to 7-2. In the third, Brendan Summerhill lined a lead-off single through and stole second. Later, Cooper Flemming got a base knock of his own to score Summerhill to make it 7-3. Then in the fourth, Charleston added five more runs.

STERLING STARTERS: The Fireflies starting rotation has the top ERA in Minor League Baseball this season. The group has recorded a 20-19 record combined with a 3.51 ERA over 398 innings through the first 90 games of the season. Fireflies starters have 397 strikeouts and have held opponents to a .238 AVG on the season. The Frederick Keys have the second-best mark in MiLB with a 3.74 through 368.1 innings pitched this season. Overall, the Fireflies hold the fifth-best team ERA in Minor League Baseball at 4.16. The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers lead the way with a 3.74 mark.

LUMINOUS LOMBARDI: Michael Lombardi has been a master of the strikeout this season. Sunday, he etched three strikeouts over 3.1 innings of work. Lombardi leads the Carolina League in strikeouts with 99. Lombardi is on the doorstep of becoming the seventh Fireflies pitcher to strikeout 100 batters in a season. Tony Dibrell owns the Fireflies single-season strikeout record at 147. The last Fireflies player to notch 100 strikeouts in a season was Felix Arronde, who struck out 103 in 2024.

THE GAMBLER: Sean Gamble struggled out of the gates at the plate this season. The first rounder hit just .118 across 21 games in April, but near the end of May, the centerfielder turned the page. Since May 21, Gamble is hitting .269 across 45 games. He leads the team in OBP (.404), is second in OPS (.801) and leads the club in runs scored (35) and stolen bases (18) during the stretch.

THE GREAT HOMERUN RACE: Friday night, Hyungchan Um smashed his eighth homer of the season to left field. He now matches JC Vanek and Ivan Sosa for the most homers on the Fireflies this season. Last year, only Ramon Ramirez cracked double-digit homers for Columbia (11). 2018 and 2024 are the only two seasons in franchise history where more than two players have mashed 10 homers for the Fireflies. This year, Sosa, Um, Vanek and Roni Cabrera, who has seven round-trippers, are all on pace to do it.

HITTING HAMMOND: Last weekend, Josh Hammond had a series to remember against Charleston. He had a three, five and two hit game to finish the week 10-14 with four doubles and five runs scored.

ONE LAST SPRINT: The Fireflies head into this week 6.5 games back of the first place Hickory Crawdads with 42 games remaining in the 2026 season. Columbia will play 24 of their next 36 games at Segra Park.







Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2026

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis 7.21 - Columbia Fireflies

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