FredNats and Woodpeckers Completed Early Tuesday
Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Fredericksburg Nationals News Release
FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - Tuesdays game between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been called after five innings due to rain.
The FredNats fell behind in the first inning as the Astros top prospect Kevin Alvarez hit a solo home run with two outs to start the game. The Woodpeckers then added on two more runs in the 2nd and 3rd, and one run in the 4th to go up 6-0. On the offensive side, Brady Cerkownyk was the lone bright spot for the Nationals with a double and single in his two at bats.
The FredNats hope to break their four game losing streak tomorrow night. RHP Travis Stehle gets the start against RHP Aubrey Smith. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.
The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.
Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2026
- Wilson Wins Pitcher's Duel in Series Opener at Charleston - Wilson Warbirds
- Deakins & the 'Dads Dominate Myrtle Beach Bats - Hickory Crawdads
- FredNats and Woodpeckers Completed Early Tuesday - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Tuesday's Game against Howlers Postponed Due to Rain - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Tuesday's Game Postponed to Thursday Doubleheader - Hill City Howlers
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Kannapolis 7.21 - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Fredericksburg Nationals Stories
- FredNats and Woodpeckers Completed Early Tuesday
- FredNats Swept for the First Time in 15 Months, Fall 10-7 to Hill City in Series Finale
- FredNats Drop Doubleheader, Lose a Series for the First Time in 98 Days
- FredNats and Howlers Postponed Friday
- Early Offense Propels FredNats to Series Finale Win Over Pelicans