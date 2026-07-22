FredNats and Woodpeckers Completed Early Tuesday

Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - Tuesdays game between the Fredericksburg Nationals and Fayetteville Woodpeckers has been called after five innings due to rain.

The FredNats fell behind in the first inning as the Astros top prospect Kevin Alvarez hit a solo home run with two outs to start the game. The Woodpeckers then added on two more runs in the 2nd and 3rd, and one run in the 4th to go up 6-0. On the offensive side, Brady Cerkownyk was the lone bright spot for the Nationals with a double and single in his two at bats.

The FredNats hope to break their four game losing streak tomorrow night. RHP Travis Stehle gets the start against RHP Aubrey Smith. First pitch at Virginia Credit Union Stadium is set for 6:35 PM.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







Carolina League Stories from July 21, 2026

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