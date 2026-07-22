Wilson Wins Pitcher's Duel in Series Opener at Charleston
Published on July 21, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)
Wilson Warbirds News Release
CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Wilson Warbirds completed their first shutout victory since May 2 as they downed the Charleston RiverDogs 1-0 on Tuesday night in the series opener at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park.
With the game scoreless into the eighth inning, Wilson (12-11 second half, 48-41 overall) plated the only run of the game when Rylan Mills was issued a bases loaded walk to push the Warbirds ahead 1-0.
That would be enough on Tuesday as Charleston (13-12 second half, 50-41 overall) could not muster any offense against Joshua Quezada (S, 4) who worked a perfect ninth inning to earn the save to preserve the victory.
Hayden Robinson (W, 2-1) worked four scoreless innings out of the bullpen to notch the win while Jacob Harlaub (L, 3-2) allowed the only run of the game and was charged with the loss.
Charleston finished the game 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position and left 10 on base while the Warbirds stranded eight but were led by a multi-hit game from Juan Ortuno.
The series continues Wednesday night at 7:05 when Wilson sends right-hander Diustin Mayorquin (0-0, 0.00) to the hill while the RiverDogs counter with left-hander Dominic Fritton (3-5, 5.45).
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