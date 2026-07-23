Fireflies Pen Works 7.2 Frames in 4th Shutout of Year

Published on July 22, 2026 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release









Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dash Albus

(Columbia Fireflies) Columbia Fireflies pitcher Dash Albus(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Fireflies got a huge boost from their bullpen, led by Dash Albus in their fourth shutout of the season. Columbia's relievers spun 7.2 innings in a 4-0 victory over Kannapolis Wednesday night at Segra Park.

Fireflies starter Coleman Picard left the game after being struck in the left leg by a 102 MPH line drive off the bat of Nick McClain. Dash Albus (W, 4-2) entered the game and stranded the inherited runner to get through the top of the second and maintain a 1-0 Columbia lead.

After that, Albus plowed through the Kannapolis order to go deep in the game for the Fireflies bullpen. The southpaw worked a career-high 3.2 innings and retired the final seven batters he faced to keep Columbia in command.

Next, Yeri Perez (H, 3) worked two hitless innings with one walk and a pair of strikeouts to keep the shutout intact. Finally, Randy Ramnarace closed out the game with two scoreless innings to complete Columbia's fourth shutout of the season. It was the team's first shutout since July 5-which Picard also started.

Columbia got on the board in the first again. Yandel Ricardo started the frame with a two-out double down the right field line and came around on a JC Vanek single to break the scoreless tie. The Fireflies have outscored opponents 12-2 in the first inning across their last three games.

The Fireflies added on in the fourth inning. Ricardo singled to start the frame and advanced to second on a throwing error on a pick-off attempt. Then with two outs, Hyungchan Um singled up the middle to give Columbia a 2-0 advantage.

After that, the Fireflies got an extra run of insurance in the fifth. Angel Ramirez got a lead-off single, advanced to second on a wild pitch. Later, Roni Cabrera grounded out to second to push Ramirez 90 feet away with one out for Henry Ramos. The left fielder lifted a sacrifice fly to center that scored Ramirez to make it 3-0. Then in the bottom of the seventh, Connor Rasmussen smashed a lead-off double to left-center to start the frame. He also moved up on a wild pitch before scoring on a Cabrera ground out to short to push Columbia's lead to 4-0.

Truman Pauley (L, 1-9) spun five frames and allowed three of Columbia's four runs before Ryan Schiefer, Jesus Mendez and Nick Weyrich closed out the game with three one-run innings for Kannapolis.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers tomorrow night at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Jose Gutierrez (7-3, 3.39 ERA) takes the bump for Columbia and Kannapolis counters with RHP Gabe Tanner (3-2, 2.79 ERA).

Tomorrow night is the Fireflies' first-ever True Crime Night at Segra Park! Join along as the Fireflies try to find who kidnapped Mason the mascot! Plus, stick around for $1.50 Budweisers and hot dogs. Tickets are available now at FirefliesTickets.com.

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Carolina League Stories from July 22, 2026

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